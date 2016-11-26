Jordan Ellison’s coach fires warning to title rival Lewis Ritson

Coach Peter Cope has warned Jordan Ellison’s title rival Lewis Ritson he will be “in for a shock” if he underestimates him, writes Roy Kelly.

Ellison v Ritson is the headline attraction in next Saturday’s ‘Christmas Cracker’ at Houghton.

Unbeaten Geordie Ritson is the hot favourite to clinch the vacant Northern Area lightweight championship.

But Cope insists the Hartlepool camp will go to the Rainton Meadows Arena with hope of pulling off an upset.

“I’d say the odds are 70:30 in their favour,” admitted the Gus Robinson Developments head coach.

“But we’ve got a chance and a better chance than some people are giving us.

“But that suits us if people are writing off Jordan.

“I like Lewis - he is right up my street as a fighter and to be honest, I’d love to have trained him.

“But if he is underestimating Jordan, he is in for a shock.”

Cope has advised the opposition camp that Ellison has improved beyond recognition from the teenager which took on Ritson over six rounds in Gateshead in September 2015.

Ritson’s jab dominated the bout and took a wide points difference.

“Jordan is a different kid to the one Lewis fought last time,” said Cope.

“He has really, really come on and he’s only going to get better.”

That derby was the Seaham star’s last contest before his switch to the West View Road team.

Since the move, he’s boxed 10 times for the Gus squad, all against prospects and all on the road, winning four times.

“His stats do not do him justice,” added Cope.

“Two fights ago he outboxed a kid who had just fought for the world title and got ripped off and last time he’s outclassed an unbeaten Scottish kid in Edinburgh.

“I know Lewis is the favourite and I have no quibble about the odds.

“But I’m just saying I have confidence in Jordan and this is a great opportunity.”

Peter Cope’s son, Peter Jnr, will also be in action on the big North-East boxing bash.

Now boxing out of the Neil Fannan and Phil Jeffries stable, the 25 year-old will take on Fonz Alexander.

