Martin Ward-Abigail Medina European title fight in Hartlepool is off

Hartlepool’s big night of championship boxing is off.

Martin Ward was scheduled to challenge European champion Abigail Medina at the Borough Hall on Friday, July 21.

The 29-year-old, trained in Hartlepool by Neil Fannan, and managed by town fight figure, Dave Garside, was looking to join brother, Tommy, in clinching glory in the super-bantamweight division.

Tommy lifted the British title last month when he beat Jazza Dickens at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Martin was due to top the bill at the Headland venue next month with Hartlepool lightweight prospect earmarked for a title eliminator.

However, the event has, reluctantly, bitten the dust, with Martin poised to box for the title next season.

“On a personal level, I’m gutted the show is off,” said Fannan. “Hartlepool is my home town and the Borough Hall is the best venue in the sport.

“Martin’s fight with Medina will still go ahead, but sadly not at the Borough Hall.

“I’m not able to go into any detail about a new venue or date because it involves another promoter’s show and it’s not my place to mention it.

“But Martin’s challenge will go ahead and he will benefit from a better financial deal on the other show.”

Fannan has not ruled out running a show later this year starring Cope.