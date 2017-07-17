Peter can Cope with full English, says coach Neil Fannan

Coach Neil Fannan has not ruled out an English title shot for Peter Cope when big-time boxing returns to the Borough Hall in September.

Cope returned to winning ways at the Stadium of Light yesterday when he outpointed Lee Connelly over six well-contested rounds.

Fannan had been reluctant to discuss plans for the 26-year-old ahead of the Summer Rumble for fearing jinxing his boxer.

But with Connelly now safely and confidently negotiated, the coach was happy to talk about the Borough Hall show on Saturday, September 30, when he’d like to arrange an English lightweight title fight against belt holder, Lee Appleyard .

That would be the chief support to stablemate Martin Ward’s challenge for the European super-bantamweight championship.

“I don’t like getting ahead of myself,” Fannan told SportMail. “I try to look one fight at a time and now Peter has won I don’t mind talking about it.

“I think Peter is worthy of a shot and I’ll be speaking to Lee’s management to see if he would be willing to defend it in Hartlepool.

“Me and Dave [Garside] are looking to put on a good bill and an English title fight would be a great addition.”

Cope has certainly enjoyed a good 2017 under Fannan.

The Hartlepool crowd favourite lost a very close battle live on Sky Sports back in March when he was beaten on points by Paul Hyland Jnr at the JD NXTGEN show at York Hall in London.

The undefeated Irishman has since gone on to win the IBF Europe lightweight title with a first-round KO.

Cope gave the Belfast fighter all sorts of trouble that night in London, so belief that he can wrest the English title from Appleyard is entirely justified.

The southpaw gave his coach and his fans more glimmers of encouragement yesterday against Connelly.

His opponent came into the contest at Sunderland’s football ground on the back of a result against a prospect in London last time out.

But the Derbyshire fighter could not lay a glove on Cope, certainly for the first three rounds. The southpaw was ultra-accurate from the first ring of timekeeper Stewart Lithgo’s bell.

His jab landed every time and there were three super right-left combinations.

Round two followed the same pattern and he took the third after a slow start.

Connelly served a reminder that he wasn’t going to lay down by thumping in a right to Cope’s head at the end of the fourth session.

That sparked the 29-year-old into producing his best round in the fifth before the last proved a real toe-to-toe slugfest.

It was the sort of session Fannan has tried to take out of his boxer’s locker, but the coach administered only mild admonishment.

“After the fight I said to him ‘you were so good for four rounds, so why change tactics?’,” said Fannan. “He never threw a jab in the fifth but before then he had jabbed so well.

“Everything [good] he did came off that punch.

“He was a little apologetic, saying he boxed rubbish in the last two rounds.

“I’ve told him not to be disappointed, I thought he boxed well and I was happy enough with him.

“I don’t want to take the fight out of Peter, but if you hit on a winning formula, my view is why alter it?

“It’s all about learning in boxing and that’s only been his third fight with me.

“He’s looking a nice boxer and I’m looking forward to September 30.

“He and Martin will have a week off now and then it will be full speed ahead for the Borough Hall.”

In the top of the bill, Glenn Foot’s reign as English light-welterweight champion was ended by Akeem Brown, the Gloucester boxer winning via a majority decision.