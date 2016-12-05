Surtees can build on first title

Darren Surtees can start to dream of more glory nights after winning his first pro title in explosive style.

The Thornley boxer took apart Luke “The Nuke” Keleher to clinch the International Classic Challenge Belt inside just 89 seconds.

It was the unbeaten 22-year-old’s fifth straight win and his third inside the distance.

Coach David Binns said: “He was great and I’m not getting carried away by a first-round result, it was the way he did it which impressed me the most.”

The Thornley light-welterweight floored Keleher with a picture-perfect left-right combination in the first 30 seconds.

And while the Halifax fighter was up at the count of four, he was soon back on the canvas from a superb left hook.

Again, Keleher hauled himself to his feet but looked unsteady and after a barrage of Surtees shots came flying in, without reply, referee Graeme Williams stopped the contest.

Given Keleher had given Conor Benn, the son of Nigel, such a torrid time in Glasgow, this has to go down as a real statement from the Surtees.

But Binns said they would build him up steadily and not rush him.

“It will be onwards and upwards for Darren, but not too fast,” said the East Durham College-based trainer. “That fight was a step up for him, Luke had a really close fight with Conor Benn.

“Darren is going in that right direction and I’m over the moon with him.”

That first-round whirlwind was part of a double success for the Peterlee camp.

Jay Hughes, originally from Trimdon, but now living in Crimdon, won on points over four rounds against Dewsbury’s Youssef Al Hamidi.

“Jay boxed mint,” added Binns. “I was really pleased.”