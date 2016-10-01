Tommy Ward lands Ashington bout to ‘keep busy’

Title contender Tommy Ward has been added to next Saturday’s big North-East show.

The Hartlepool-trained star will have a six-rounder against an, as yet, unnamed opponent at Ashington as Team Ward wait on news on his British super-bantamweight championship hopes.

Ward will box on the undercard of Northern Area welterweight derby between stablemate Daniel Cope and undefeated South Shields fighter Tom Whitfield.

Coach Neil Fannan told SportMail that it was important the 22-year-old was kept “busy”.

The reigning 8st 10lb champion, Jazza Dickens, is recovering from a second-round stoppage defeat to Cuban great Guillermo Rigondeaux in a challenge for the WBA Super world super-bantamweight title in Cardiff in July.

“We’re sure Tommy will be the mandatory challenger, but it’s now just a case of waiting,” said Fannan. “Jazza [Dickens] we understand is back in the gym so we’re probably looking at January time for the fight.

“We need to keep Tommy busy so he’s ready for when the bout comes.”

The younger of the Ward brothers, Tommy has built an impressive record and career, winning all 18 of his pro contests.

“Tommy looks awesome and he is improving all the time,” added Fannan.

Ward will take second billing next Saturday at Ashington Leisure Centre – and this time it’s not elder brother, Martin, in the spotlight.

Daniel Cope, who joined the Fannan gym in the summer after leaving Gus Robinson Developments, is the headline act.

The 26-year-old meets Whitfield, the only man he has lost to, over 10 rounds for the coveted Northern belt.

“I’m confident,” said Fannan. “The best thing is he’s very confident too.

“We’ve worked on defence but we’ve also spoken about his approach.

“When I’ve watched him in previous bouts I think he’s been trying too hard, I want him to go in there are let his boxing flow. He’s looking good and sharp, he’s done extra sparring and he’s ready.”