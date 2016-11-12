Youngstars: Hartlepool boxer Jordan Brough wins National Junior Development Championship title

Young boxer Jordan Brough is celebrating after winning a national title - only 10 months after taking up the sport.

The 15-year-old, who is a member of Hartlepool Headland Boxing Club, won the National Junior Development Championship.

Winning the title is all the more remarkable as he only took up boxing at the beginning of this year.

Club coach John Stubbs said: “Everyone at the club is delighted for Jordan. we are all over the moon.

“He has really developed throughout the year, he has worked hard and it has really paid off.

“Aside from Savannah Marshall, Jordan id the first boxer from the club to win a national title since Mick Hadfield a number of years ago so everyone at the club is really pleased”

Jordan defeated Luke Wadham from the Golden Ring Boxing Club in Southampton in the 52K division in the final at Grantham to land the title.