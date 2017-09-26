Durham coach Lewis hails re-signing of Will Smith

Former captain Will Smith will return to Durham next season.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who played in all three of Durham’s County Championship-winning sides and captained them to their 2009 success, had left the Emirates Riverside for Hampshire in 2013.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Will back to the club.

“He is a versatile cricketer who can fill several roles in the championship, provide experience in the middle order in limited-overs cricket and is an excellent character to have in the dressing room.

“He had various offers from other counties but was extremely keen to return to Durham and we are pleased to be welcoming him back.”

Smith was Durham’s player of the year in the 2008 title triumph, scoring 925 runs at an average of more than 50, and he skippered the side to retain the title the following summer.

Meanwhile, departing Durham bowler Graham Onions has signed for Lancashire for the 2018 season.