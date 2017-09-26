Durham & England's Ben Stokes arrested - OUT of fourth ODI v West Indies

Ben Stokes is OUT of the fourth ODI against the West Indies after being arrested in Bristol on Monday morning.

The England and Durham CCC all-rounder was later released without charge but will not be involved in tomorrow's match.

Neither will teammate Alex Hales, who the England Cricket Board have confirmed was with Stokes on the night of the incident. Batsman Hales has agreed to return to Bristol to help police with their inquiries.

An ECB statement read: "Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol.

"He was held overnight and released under investigation – without charge – late on Monday and will not join the team in London.

"Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train this morning and has returned voluntarily to Bristol today to help police with their inquiries. You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can."