Durham’s new England star follows in WG Grace’s footsteps

Durham’s Keaton Jennings became just the 19th England batsman to score a century on Test debut after reaching three figures in his first innings against India in Mumbai this morning.

Here, we look at the other players who have achieved the feat for England.

WG Grace (1880) - 152 in first innings at The Oval as England beat Australia by five wickets.

Kumar Ranjitsinhji (1896) - 154 not out in second innings at Old Trafford as England lost to Australia by three wickets.

Sir Pelham Warner (1899) - 132 not out in second innings as England beat South Africa by 32 runs in Johannesburg.

Tip Foster (1903) - 287 in first innings as England beat Australia by five wickets in Sydney.

George Gunn (1907) - 119 in first innings as England lost to Australia by two wickets in Sydney.

Nawab of Pataudi (1932) - 102 in first innings as England beat Australia by 10 wickets in Sydney.

Bryan Valentine (1933) - 136 in first innings as England beat India by nine wickets in Bombay.

Paul Gibb (1938) - 106 in second innings as England drew with South Africa in Johannesburg.

Billy Griffith (1948) - 140 in first innings at Port of Spain, Trinidad, as England drew with West Indies .

Peter May (1951) - 138 in first innings at Headingley as England drew with South Africa.

Arthur Milton (1958) - 104 not out in first innings at Headingley as England beat New Zealand by an innings and 71 runs.

John Hampshire (1969) - 107 in first innings at Lord’s as England drew with the West Indies.

Frank Hayes (1973) - 106 not out in second innings at The Oval as England lost by 158 runs to West Indies.

Graham Thorpe (1993) - 114 not out in second innings at Trent Bridge as England drew with Australia.

Andrew Strauss (2004) - 112 in first innings as England beat New Zealand by seven wickets at Lord’s

Alastair Cook (2006) - 104 not out in second innings as England drew with India in Nagpur.

Matt Prior (2007) - 126 not out in first innings at Lord’s as England drew against the West Indies.

Jonathan Trott (2009) - 119 in second innings as England beat Australia by 197 runs at The Oval.