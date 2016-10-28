Mark Wood signs three-year deal with Durham

Durham CCC and England fast bowler Mark Wood has committed to a new three-year contract at Emirates Riverside.

The 26-year-old will ply his trade, at county cricket level, in the North East until at least the end of the 2019 season.

A series of explosive bowling performances fired Durham to the NatWest T20 Blast final this year, one of many times he has set the county scene alight since making his debut in 2011.

Wood also earned a Test central contract with England, but is currently side-lined after a recent operation to his left ankle.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Wood was delighted to have secured another deal with his home county.

“I’m delighted to be honest; throughout the year, I was desperate to stay,” he said.

“Three years was one of my main drivers, I wanted to not just stay for one or two, I wanted to make sure I was here to make a difference for a long period of time.

“The recent setback we have had gives us a chance to make a big impact and hopefully along with my England duties, I can push the club forward in a good light.

“I’m a North East lad from the region, I want to make a difference for this club and I’ve been here since I was 16/17 years old so I’m delighted I can stay on longer and continue my Durham journey.”

Chief executive David Harker said: “We’re very pleased to have Mark’s services once again and a three-year deal shows commitment from both parties.

“There was a great willingness from both parties to get a new deal sorted and we are delighted to have got this over the line.

“His potential is vast and we’re glad to be supporting him throughout a time when he will be reaching the prime stages of his career.”