Seaton Carew hold on for draw against Hartlepool

Seaton Carew hung on for a battling draw when they hosted local rivals Hartlepool on a glorious day.

Neil Coverdale (94) and John Watson (22) put on 55 for the opening wicket.

Paul Braithwaite got the breakthrough when he removed Watson, one of four victims for Callum Bowman behind the stumps.

Seaton built up some good pressure, restricting Hartlepool to three runs an over and taking the important wicket of Jon Rickard, Bowman again completing the catch off the bowling of professional Usman Arshad.

But Hartlepool made full use of the wickets in hand and went hard at Seaton’s attack, Coverdale putting on a quick 64 with professional Doug Mulholland (39).

Coverdale was fourth man out with the total on 177, falling six runs short of his ton, hitting 10 fours in his 132-ball knock.

Mullholland, who scored at almost a run-per-ball, made sure Pool dragged the score up past 200 on a typically flat Hornby Park wicket.

Danny Thomas (2-57) and Usman (2-62) were the pick of the attack.

Seaton were confident of knocking off the 203-run target off but got off to a bad start as Matty Skirving was unluckily ran out with a tip onto the stumps from bowler Chris Harrison.

Carew’s slow start built the pressure and the loss of Arshad for 26 left Seaton in a tricky position, going at just two an over for the loss of four wickets at drinks.

Harrison (2-25) dismissed David Seymour and former Park Drive team-mate, Alan Tebbett, to leave the home side 47-4.

Bowman (19) and Braithwaite (32) built a steady partnership of 46 against some tight bowling, but their quick wickets saw them slip to 99-6.

It ended Seaton’s chance of victory and Martin Skirving and Jack Turnbull guided Carew home to a losing draw on 131-7. Mulholland ended with 2-43 for Pool.

Seaton, who remain in the drop zone and travel to Richmondshire on Saturday.