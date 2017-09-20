Cost per game of watching your Premier League team on telly revealed

With the new football season well under way, armchair fans will be eyeing up the fixture list to plan their viewing of the crunch games coming up.

And according to a new report, there’s a gulf between what Premier League fans pay to see their favourites on the box.

MoneySuperMarket’s Televised Football Fixtures Index shows which Premier League fans pay the most and least per game to watch their team on TV.

It found that Arsenal fans with a new Sky Sports subscription will get the best value for money, paying just £20 per televised game.

At the other end of the table (despite being just two points behind the Gunners), Swansea supporters will pay four times the amount - £80.

That’s based on Swans fans - alongside Bournemouth and Crystal Palace followers - getting just two games for their £160 fee, as opposed to the eight games that Arsenal - just ahead of Spurs and Everton - will see televised live.

On average, fans with a Sky Sports subscription will pay to watch their team play a Premier League game, whereas those with a BT Sport package end up paying £100.71 per game - or 145.9% more.

The divvy-ing up of the fixture list between the two broadcasters throws up several quirks - for example, Brighton fans get better value on their Sky Sports package than Chelsea fans

And followers of newly-promoted Huddersfield may opt for Sky if forced to make a choice - four live games, at £40 a time, still better value than BT, who have no coverage of the Terriers between now and Christmas.

And supporters of monied Manchester City will need pockets as deep as that of their club’s owner Sheikh Mansour if they fancy seeing their side on Sky, given that the one match will cost them £153.96.

Though of course, there will be plenty of football for the neutral - including four Manchester United games on BT to go along with the six on Sky.

Dan Plant, Editor-In-Chief at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Our data highlights just how expensive it can be for Premier League fans to follow their team on TV.

“Although BT Sport is obtaining the rights to an increasing number of games per season and covers European games, it’s still much more likely that Sky will televise your favourite team, but it always pays to check.”