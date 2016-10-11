Durham duo pen new two-year deals

Durham duo Brydon Carse and James Weighell have committed their future to the club, penning new two year contracts at the Emirates Riverside.

The pair have signed deals which will see them remain at the recently relegated Second Division side until 2018.

And their commitment comes hot on the heals of academy prospect Josh Coughlin and opening batsman Cameron Steel having signed year long development contracts last week.

It is a further boost for Jon Lewis’ first-team rebuild after Ireland internationals Stuart Poynter and Barry McCarthy agreeing terms on respective two-year contracts with the club earlier this month.

Both Carse and Weighell impressed last season in the first XI.

Twenty-one-year-old Carse debuted against Durham MCCU in the annual friendly at Emirates Riverside at the start of the campaign before picking up his first Specsavers County Championship wickets against Somerset. The fast bowler, who earned a development contract last summer, has been rewarded for his 17 wicket haul in 2016, which was picked up in eight matches.

Carse, whose season was curtailed by injury, also proved he is handy with the bat. The youngster hit a career-best 47 at Trent Bridge, while also contributing 45 in the final game of the season at Hampshire.

Having made his first class debut a year earlier, Weighell announced himself on the scene last summer. The 22-year-old followed 3/45 in the second innings against Lancashire with nine match wickets against Warwickshire, including a maiden five-for at Edgbaston. He also captained the Second XI to a Championship title.