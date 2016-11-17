Eleven players to appear for both Newcastle United and Leeds United

The yo-yo fortunes of Newcastle United and Leeds United have witnessed a profusion of players bounce between the two clubs.

With the pair meeting for the first time in the league for 13 years this weekend, how do you think this team at the peak of their powers would fare in restoring either side’s battered fortunes?

Newcastle hero Robbie Elliott, left, during his brief spell at Leeds.

GOALKEEPER - Ian Bennett:

Considering the list to come, goalies to sign for both clubs are pretty scarce. Bennett never even appeared for Newcastle before becoming a stalwart for Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town. In between, he debutised four times for Neil Sullivan at Leeds during the 2005-06 season.

RIGHT-BACK - Peter Haddock:

A squad player at Newcastle during the first half of the 1980s, Haddock proved a slow burner at Leeds before becoming a mainstay of Howard Wilkinson’s 1990 promotion winners. Comfortable at centre-half or full-back, he never recovered from an injury at Manchester United in 1991 and was forced to prematurely retire.

Leeds's Lee Bowyer, right, challenges old boy Gary Speed, centre.

CENTRE-HALF - Jonathan Woodgate:

Classy if fragile England international whose career was also blighted by injury. His £9m transfer from Leeds to Newcastle in 2003 sparked anger from the Elland Road faithful as the club’s financial meltdown continued.

CENTRE-HALF - Robbie Elliott:

While primarily a left-back, Elliott demonstrated during two spealls at Newcastle that he could perform admirably in the centre. Made seven appearances for Leeds during their 2006-07 relegation season during the twilight of his career.

LEFT-BACK - James Milner:

Horsforth-born winger swapped Yorkshire for Tyneside after Leeds’s 2004 relegation from the Premier League. Never fulfilled his early potential at Newcastle although he later argued that playing for five managers in five years didn’t help. Subsequent success at Aston Villa and Manchester City followed before Liverpool boss converted him to his current left-back role.

RIGHT-MIDFIELD - Lee Bowyer:

Bowyer’s ability to ghost into goalscoring positions from midfield proved invaluable for David O’Leary’s talented Leeds side at the turn of the century. Joined Newcastle on a free transfer in 2003 and three largely average seasons are mainly remembered for an onfield scrap with team-mate Kieron Dyer in 2005.

CENTRE-MIDFIELD - David Batty:

Another hometown hero who starred in Leeds’s 1992 Division One title-winning side. The combative midfielder enjoyed spells at both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle before returning to Elland Road in 1998.

CENTRE-MIDFIELD - Gary Speed:

A regular alongside Batty in that famous midfield quartet of 1992. Moved inside from the left-wing by Newcastle, he is fondly recalled by both clubs for his trademark bullet headers. Sadly died in November 2011 and Sunday’s clash is dedicated to his memory.

LEFT-MIDFIELD - Scott Sellars:

Criminally sold for just £20,000 by Leeds boss Billy Bremner in 1986. The skillful left-footer briefly returned to Elland Road two years later before joining Kevin Keegan’s black and white revolution in early 1993. Moved to Bolton Wanderers in 1996 after he was replaced by some bloke called David Ginola.

CENTRE-FORWARD - Mark Viduka:

Australian striker whose bulky physique belied a silky touch. Another to leave after Leeds’s 2004 relegation. Newcastle only saw flashes of his ability after he joined them on a free from Middlesbrough in 2007 and he retired after they too went down in 2009.

CENTRE-FORWARD - John Hendrie:

Speedy winger-cum-striker who made his name at Bradford City in the mid-1980s. Spent only a year at both Leeds and Newcastle between 1988-90 before rebuilding his reputation during six years at Middlesbrough.

SUBSTITUTES:

Andy O’Brien, Michael Bridges.

SUSPENDED:

Alan Smith, Ian Baird.

Safety advice for travelling Toon fans

The Newcastle game Leeds have still to recover from