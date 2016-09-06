Bradley Fewster, Tom Heardman set to play for Hartlepool United

New boys Bradley Fewster and Tom Heardman were today set for their first starts in a Hartlepool United shirt.

The 20-year-old forwards were in contention for the Reserves side for this afternoon’s Central League match against York City at Billingham Town (kick-off 2pm).

I thought Bradley Fewster did well when he came on and Tom’s trained well CRAIG HIGNETT

Fewster arrived at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium a week ago on loan from Middlesbrough, while Heardman joined Pools from Newcastle also on a four-month deal.

Both strikers were in the Pools squad for Saturday’s League Two drubbing at Stevenage, Fewster coming on for the last half an hour.

“I thought Bradley Fewster did well when he came on and Tom’s trained well,” said Hignett.

Game-time will be important for the pair who have played little this season at their parent clubs.

Both arrive with good reputations, with Fewster perhaps that little bit further on than Heardman who missed much of last season because of injury.

Teessider Fewster spent a long loan spell at York City last term, scoring eight goals in 24 games, and Boro were keen for him to come to the Vic.

Boro U23 coach Paul Jenkins believes Fewster’s temporary switch to Pools will be crucial to his development.

“I think it’s vital,” he said. “It’s something that Brad needs at this stage in his career.

“Obviously he had a loan spell at York City.

“He’s come back into pre-season and Brad has got a lot of good attributes but he’s also got a lot of things to learn.

“I think going to Hartlepool and into League Two might help with the things he needs to work on in his game to step him up to the next level.”

Ironically, Fewster will be coming up against the club who gave him his first taste of senior football.

It will be interesting to see the make up of the Pools side who will be managed this afternoon by U21 coach Sam Collins.

Left-back James Martin, who made his Pools debut last week as a sub in the Checkatrade Trophy tie at Notts County, is also likely to figure, alongside the likes of Ben Pollock, Kieran Green and Connor Smith, who were also in the squad at Meadow Lane.

It is the first match of the Central League programme for Pools.