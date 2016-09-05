Pools slideshow: Stevenage 6 Hartlepool United 1

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Here's one to watch through your fingers as Hartlepool United lose 6-1 at Broadhall Way.

Pools had been given a dream start when Nathan Thomas put them into a fourth-minute lead against a club they had never beaten.

Before it all went wrong: Nathan Thomas scores at Stevenage. Picture by FRANK REID

But Tom Pett levelled for the hosts and on-loan Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker put them ahead before the break when Pools could not clear their lines.

Stevenage, who had started the day 22nd, added four second-half goals through Dean Wells, Walker, Michael Tonge and Matt Godden as Pools fell apart.