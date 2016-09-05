Pools slideshow: Stevenage 6 Hartlepool United 1

Here's one to watch through your fingers as Hartlepool United lose 6-1 at Broadhall Way.
Pools had been given a dream start when Nathan Thomas put them into a fourth-minute lead against a club they had never beaten.
But Tom Pett levelled for the hosts and on-loan Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker put them ahead before the break when Pools could not clear their lines.
Stevenage, who had started the day 22nd, added four second-half goals through Dean Wells, Walker, Michael Tonge and Matt Godden as Pools fell apart.