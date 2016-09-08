Yeovil-Hartlepool United: Rob Jones set to return for Pools

Rob Jones looks set to return to the heart of the Hartlepool United defence at Yeovil Town on Saturday.

The veteran defender has missed the last three games after coming off at the break in the 2-1 win at Exeter City last month.

Pools boss Craig Hignett told his media conference today that Jones has trained all week while they will “assess” the fitness of fellow centre-half Matthew Bates, who is on the mend from an ankle problem.

Toto Nsiala is available after serving a one-match ban for his sending off early in the 2-2 draw with Newport County.

The focus is firmly on the back following Saturday’s 6-1 humilaition at Stevenage, where Pools sank without trace.

Jones and Nsiala started the first two league games together and Hignett is likely to pair them up on Saturday at Huish Park.

“We’ve had a reaction in training,” said Hignett. “The lads were a bit subdued earlier in the week, but they are lifted now.

“We’ve laid down some principles, gone over some old stuff again, the reaction has been good.

“It was a result and performance which shocked me.

“It’s the job of the staff to get the players picked up and make them feel positive.

“We had a lot of people missing last week, no excuses as the players have been wanting a go, but we will have a full defensive four to call in this week.

“Rob has trained all week, we’ll assess Matty today and there’s one or two niggles.

“We will do 11 v 11 in training, have a look at things and go from there.”