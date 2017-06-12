Hartlepool lad Harry is a World Cup winner!

Hartlepool teenage sensation Harry Chapman is on top of the world.

The 19-year-old is on his way home from South Korea clutching a gold medal from the Under 20 World Cup.

Chapman was an unused sub as the Young Lions beat Venezuala 1-0 in the final.

The success of Paul Simpson’s side was England’s first World Cup triumph since Sir Alf Ramsey’s boys of 66 won ‘the big one’ 51 years ago.

Chapman did not make it off the subs bench in the final or during any of the knock-out stages but it was always going to be a big ask for the Middlesbrough forward to break into a winning formation.

The former Dyke House Sports & Technology pupil’s only action was a 10-minute sub appearance against Guinea in the group stage.

But that will not stop Chapman from joining an extremely short list of Hartlepool athletes to take world glory.

He will also hope it gives him a springboard to clinch a place in Boro’s squad in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Chapman had a great time on loan at Sheffield United last season, winning a championship medal, having helped the Blades to the League One title.

Simpson said he hopes his side’s World Cup triumph can act as a stepping stone to success for the senior team.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Freddie Woodman grabbed the headlines in a team of heroes.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin scored the game’s only goal after 35 minutes while a second-half penalty save from Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman preserved England’s advantage and ensured they became world champions.

After the final, Simpson said: “What a weekend it’s been for our national teams with the other Under-20 side winning the Toulon Tournament and now we have capped it off with winning the World Cup.

“We’ve got some wonderful players and a wonderful support staff. We’ve got some real top-quality coaches back at home who have supported us all the way, as have the teams below us and the senior team above us too. There’s a real unity about the England set-up.

“It’s a dream come true, and that doesn’t even sound like a strong enough statement to express how big an achievement this is for everyone concerned.

“Hopefully we can use this as a stepping stone as ultimately the goal is to be successful at senior level and this has been a terrific experience for these players to help develop them for senior football.”

England survived a few scares en route to their victory in the final as Ronaldo Lucena’s swerving, dipping free-kick from all of 40 yards clipped the outside of a post and Adalberto Penaranda saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Woodman.

Simpson was pleased with how his players dug in and held on.

He said: “That was one tough evening for us but what a feeling when that whistle went, all that hard work all coming together at the end. It was wonderful for us all.”

“The second half was a real grind for us. The players have defended for their lives out there and have shown an unbelievable spirit.”

“It was an unbelievable save from Freddie Woodman from the penalty.

“I think that over the whole of the tournament we have shown that we are the best side. Maybe not on the night in the final but tonight was just about finding a way to win that game and the players have done it and I’m absolutely delighted for every single one of the players, every single one of the staff.”