Hartlepool’s Harry Chapman hits memorable FA Cup hat-trick for Sheffield United

Hartlepool-born Harry Chapman had a day to savour in the FA Cup today, bagging a brilliant hat-trick to help Sheffield United rout Leyton Orient.

The on-loan Middlesbrough starlet, who turned 19 on Saturday, grasped a rare first-team opportunity for the League One Blades in front of a sparse 6,099 crowd at Bramall Lane.

Fellow North Easterner Chris Basham, Stefan Scougall and Kieron Freeman, set up by Chapman, had United on easy street before Chapman took centre stage.

The England Under-20 international made it 4-0 in the 55th minute with a brilliant solo run, picking up possession 30 yards out, switching left and racing into the box before sending a low left-foot strike out of the reach of keeper Alex Cisak.

Chapman struck again on 70 minutes, finishing off a David Brooks cross.

He hit a 30-yard free-kick straight at Cisak before completing his treble in stoppage time, chipping the keeper after a defensive calamity.