Liam Kennedy reports

Salford ran Pools mighty close in 2015.

Non-league Stamford, despite being labelled as a potential banana skin for Craig Hignett’s men, never really got anywhere near doing something similar this time around.

Although this one only ended 3-0, with goals all coming after the hour mark, it was as one-sided a cup tie as you are ever likely to see.

Goals from Nicky Deverdics, Jordan Richards and one off the bench for club captain Billy Paynter helped Pools cruise through to the second round of the competition, having barely got out of second gear.

Not only that the win made sure Pools got rid of a rather unwanted record, recording their first home win of the season, and their first since April.

While Stamford were plucky, resolute and robust, they offered little to nothing in an attacking sense.

Setting their stall out from the off, with the hope of securing a replay, this one always felt like it would be a case when, not if, Pools would capitalise.

And to the visitors credit they held firm for a lot longer than had been expected. Although, the travelling band of Daniels fans, who numbered some 505, were given very little to cheer.

Having made four changes, two of which were enforced, this was a different Pools to the one who were sent out at The Hive eight days previous.

Without the pace and direct running of Nathan Thomas, Hignett had a conundrum to solve.

Did he change the system to suit the players he has? Maybe move to a 4-4-2 with Paynter coming in?

Or did he try and replace Thomas like for like? A very difficult thing to do but the youth and craft of Jake Orrell could have been an option.

He chose neither of these.

Instead, Hignett went with his tried and tested 4-3-3, but this time with Deverdics tasked with a creative role out wide.

Drifting in off the left, the summer signing did cause problems. What Pools lost in terms of pace, Deverdics more than made up for with his perfectly timed runs and clever passing range.

At the back Pools were strengthened up by the calming presence of Matthew Bates, who had been out action since August.

Richards also came in on the right of the back four while Michael Woods got his first outing since Newport County, slotting in to replace the rested Lewis Hawkins.

From the first whistle Pools were dominant.

Richards combined brilliantly with Woods to carve out the first opportunity, which saw the full-back’s strike saved low down by Sam Donkin.

Pools went even closer just moments later when Deverdics saw a shot deflect off the bar.

Padraig Amond’s follow up was also saved by Stamford goalie Donkin.

Josh Laurent, less of an influence on this one than he has been in recent weeks, then tried his luck from close range having been played through expertly by the impressive Woods, but Donkin was again equal to it.

Having seen little of the ball Stamford then fired a warning shot across the bows of Pools - Kern Miller, the Daniels hero in the last round v Wrexham, hammered wide from the edge of the area, although Trevor Carson looked to have it covered.

Having gone it at the break level, Pools continued to dominate in the second 45, although a goal eluded them.

Amond probably should have netted the game’s opener but headed over from four yards, while Richards, who was given licence to roam down the right, saw a free-kick well saved by Donkin.

By this point the Vic, despite Pools showing little sign of allowing the Daniels into the tie, was becoming a little nervy.

With just 25 minutes left on the clock minds had started to wander towards a potential trip to Lincolnshire to decide this in 10 days or so.

But those fears were put to bed on 65, when Deverdics produced a piece of magic.

Some 30 yards from goal he expertly curled, left-footed, up and over the wall and into the corner. This time there was little the visiting keeper could do about it.

And with that strike the game was all but won.

Having broken the visitors resolve, Pools began to play with a swagger.

Lewis Alessandra almost added a second when he latched on to a Richards cross, but he could not guide his effort goalwards.

It was finally 2-0, though, with eight minutes left to play.

Richards volley from the edge of the area took a heavy deflection off Daniels’ defender Delroy Gordon and flew into the back of the net with Donkin wrong-footed.

Will he get awarded with it? That one is up for debate.

Was it going wide or was it on target? Well we can just leave that one up to the dubious goals panel.

For me, the goals was no less than Pools deserved and it was also no less than Richards deserved, with the defender probably putting in his performance of the season on the day.

And the icing was put on the cake with five to go when club captain Paynter, who had just come off the bench, nodded home from close range to seal the tie and ensure that Pools name is in the hat for tonight’s second round draw.