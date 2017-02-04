MATCH RATINGS
HARTLEPOOL UNITED (4-2-3-1)
Adam Bartlett: Improved afternoon from the keeper, came out for crosses and made a flying save from late Matty Dolan free-kick. 6
Liam Donnelly: Up against a handful of a left-sider in Francois Zoko and handled him well. 6
Matthew Bates: Had a tough task against giant Tom Eaves and then his replacement, Omar Sowunmi, but carried it off well. Made a vital block from Zoko late on. 6
Scott Harrison: Like Bates, he was up against some big fellas and he too handled it with well. 6
Sean Kavanagh: So consistent down the left, another fine game. 6
Andrew Nelson: What an eventful debut, setting up goals at both ends. Very lively and plenty to build on. 7
Nicky Featherstone: Busy, as ever, and, forever trying to get good balls played along the deck. Some nice interplays jus outside away box. 6
Brad Walker: Built on his previous home performanceand always looking to get on the ball and be positive. 6
Lewis Alessandra: No doubting his ability but gets knocked off the ball too easy. 6
Padraig Amond: What a header. Put away his chance superbly but did a lot of good link-up play as well. 7
Louis Rooney: All that was missing from his Pools debut was a goal. Had a few xchances and work-rate was terrific. 8
Subs:
Nathan Thomas (for Alessandra 71): If there is one thing you’d expect Thomas to be after a fewmonths out it’s rusty. He’s a bit rusty but the old menace will come. 5
Fryer, Richardson, Martin, Hawkins, Smith, Thomas, Oates.
Goal:Amond 64
Booked: Nelson 89
Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey (Ward 32), Dickson, Butcher, Akpro (Jones 79), Dolan, Whitfield, Zoko, Eaves (Sowunmi 65)
Unused subs: Mugabi, Maddison, Goodship, James
Goal: Dolan (pen) 69
Booked: Shephard 40
Referee: Michael Salisbury. Good game, got his decisions right. 7
Att: 3.410 (away 97)