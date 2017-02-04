MATCH RATINGS

HARTLEPOOL UNITED (4-2-3-1)

Adam Bartlett: Improved afternoon from the keeper, came out for crosses and made a flying save from late Matty Dolan free-kick. 6

Liam Donnelly: Up against a handful of a left-sider in Francois Zoko and handled him well. 6

Matthew Bates: Had a tough task against giant Tom Eaves and then his replacement, Omar Sowunmi, but carried it off well. Made a vital block from Zoko late on. 6

Scott Harrison: Like Bates, he was up against some big fellas and he too handled it with well. 6

Sean Kavanagh: So consistent down the left, another fine game. 6

Andrew Nelson: What an eventful debut, setting up goals at both ends. Very lively and plenty to build on. 7

Nicky Featherstone: Busy, as ever, and, forever trying to get good balls played along the deck. Some nice interplays jus outside away box. 6

Brad Walker: Built on his previous home performanceand always looking to get on the ball and be positive. 6

Lewis Alessandra: No doubting his ability but gets knocked off the ball too easy. 6

Padraig Amond: What a header. Put away his chance superbly but did a lot of good link-up play as well. 7

Louis Rooney: All that was missing from his Pools debut was a goal. Had a few xchances and work-rate was terrific. 8

Subs:

Nathan Thomas (for Alessandra 71): If there is one thing you’d expect Thomas to be after a fewmonths out it’s rusty. He’s a bit rusty but the old menace will come. 5

Fryer, Richardson, Martin, Hawkins, Smith, Thomas, Oates.

Goal:Amond 64

Booked: Nelson 89

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey (Ward 32), Dickson, Butcher, Akpro (Jones 79), Dolan, Whitfield, Zoko, Eaves (Sowunmi 65)

Unused subs: Mugabi, Maddison, Goodship, James

Goal: Dolan (pen) 69

Booked: Shephard 40

Referee: Michael Salisbury. Good game, got his decisions right. 7

Att: 3.410 (away 97)