A draw for "dominant" Doncaster against Hartlepool would have been "a travesty", according to Rovers boss Darren Ferguson.

Donny's winner, which came courtesy of Liam Mandeville, came as the game ticked over into added time, with Padraig Amond's penalty previously cancelling out John Marquis' opener.

But Ferguson believes the goal was thoroughly deserved for his side, who he believes dominated Craig Hignett's Pools.

"It would've been a travesty had we not won the game," he said.

"For me we totally dominated the game. I thought we were really good.

"We did what we wanted to do really well. We got control of the game and I thought we played some really good stuff.

"I said to the players at half-time 'keep believing in what we're doing' and we did that.

"We were very dominant and it's a good goal that has won us the game.

"I don't think we had a massive amount of chances in the game - they were very stubborn - but I thought we were totally dominant."