Accrington 2 Hartlepool 2: Harrison's late equaliser secures Pools point

A late Scott Harrison strike secured Hartlepool United a vital point at Accrington.

The defender's effort, with just five minutes on the clock, saw Pools twice come from behind to secure yet another result on the road.

After an even first half, in which Pools frustrated the hosts, Stanley came out with renewed intent in the second period.

And they had to wait just 10 minutes for the opener - Jake Carroll got the wrong side of his man in the area and brought the home forward down. Billy Kee slotted home the penalty from 12 yards for 1-0.

But rather than wilt under the home pressure, Pools picked themselves up, dusted themselves down and got back in it through Padraig Amond.

The Irishman's towering header at the back post converted a perfectly weighted Jordan Richards centre.

Pools were level for all of 11 second half minutes, though.

A looping corner from the right was not cleared by the visiting backline and defender Matty Pearson rose highest to head home.

But there was life in Pools yet, and as the game looked to be headed for another loss on the road, Harrison reacted quickest in a crowded area to hammer into the top corner as Stanley failed to clear.