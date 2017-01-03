Accrington boss John Coleman claims Hartlepool committed daylight robbery

Bitter John Coleman believes Hartlepool United committed daylight robbery in snatching a late draw against Accrington.

And the Reds boss claims that even the most dyed in the wool Poolie would admit that his Stanley side were worth the win at the Wham Stadium yesterday.

"Anyone who was at the game - whether you are a Hartlepool fan or not - knows there was only one winner," said an angry Coleman after Scott Harrison's later cracker earned Pools, who were forced to come from behind twice, a point.

"Our keeper never made a save!

"This is about the 12th time we have not won a game we are in control of.

"We let them off the hook - maybe it is because we have got an anxiousness at home. We need to stop it.

"We dominated so much it should have been a case of 'go and get two, go get three'. But we didn't do that."

There have been plenty of times this season where Pools boss Craig Hignett has been at a loss to understand how his side have let leads slip, or dropped points from decent positions.

Now, for a change, the boot is on the other foot.

Hignett's opposite number Coleman, continued: "We should have won. I felt all we had to do was score to win the game.

"We pinned them back. I don't how we haven't won? It could be nerves, I don't know.

We get the goal at 1-0, having dominated for an hour. Then Matty (Pearson) gets beaten by Podge in the air, which shouldn't happen and we have to go and win it again.

"Matty leaps like that for the goal, so why can't he leap like that in his own box?

"We have got to stop this anxiousness at home. There is a mental block, though. We didn't think we were going to win. It is a mindset that has to change."

Coleman claims that Pools were "desperate" in the closing stages, and were ready for the taking.

But while bemoaning his players inability to take advantage of the situation, he also had a word or two of criticism for man in the middle Graham Salisbury, who awarded a free-kick in the run up to Harrison's late leveller.

"We go to sleep in the last few minutes," he explained.

"Hartlepool got desperate and threw men forward but we invited them in.

"The referee invents a foul then the ball is in our box and it is a goal. We shouldn't have had to defend the free-kick as there is no foul."