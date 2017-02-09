ANALYSIS: A closer look at the FOUR trialist at Hartlepool United

Dave Jones has this week been running the rule over four first-team trialists.

Each one of them got the chance to shine in the reserves win over Mansfield on Tuesday, and coach Sam Collins admits that they all gave Jones something to think about in the Central League encounter.

But who exactly are they are, what is their past and how did they really perform in the game?

Writer Liam Kennedy takes a closer look...

Eddie Rogerson

Age: 21

Tolu Kayode (left) and Craig Reid (right) watch keeper claim a cross.

Position: Midfield, centre-back

Former clubs: Barnsley

Current status: Unattached

Full of energy and running, gave absolutely everything on the park. But, in fairness, struggled to make much of an impact in the game. Is a player who can operate as a central defender as well as in midfield. Showed that there could be something there but in this particular match, on a very difficult pitch, it was not one for the purists. As a result those in midfield, even Thomas, struggled to express themselves to any degree.

Eddie Rogerson challenges for the ball in the air during his trial outing for Hartlepool.

Tolu Kayode

Age: 26

Position: Centre-back

Former clubs: IFK Amal, Central Queens, Thurrock, Northampton, Kettering

Dave Jones.

Current status: Unattached, released by Amal in May 2016

Another player who very little is known about, but he has played across in Australia and Sweden. He looked an imposing figure on first viewing. Big and strong, Kayode was willing to put his foot in and won absolutely everything in the air. From time to time he drifted out of position but overall it was a decent show. The biggest impression he made was how vocal he was. Despite only registering with the club 90 minutes before the off, he was not shy in barking out the orders. At one point he could be heard screaming at Thomas to tuck into position.

Craig Reid

Age: 30

Position: Right-back, centre-back

Former clubs: Celtic, Stirling Albion, Queen of the South, Greenock Morton, Motherwell, St Mirren, Dunfermline, Keflavik

Current status: Unattached, let got by Keflavik in January having played 12 games in Iceland

A really solid show. Nowhere near as vocal as his central defensive partner but showed his experience by sweeping up everything. Of the pair definitely looked the more likely to get a deal. Praised by Collins, a former central defender himself, in his post-match analysis. Reid is a player who very recently played in League One in Scotland for Dunfermline, but has plenty of Scottish top flight experience having spent years at Motherwell. Started as a kid at Celtic.

Tyler Harvey

Age: 21

Position: Midfield, striker

Former clubs: Plymouth Argyle, Salisbury City, Bath City, Wrexham, Truro City

Current status: Complicated. Has been playing with non-league Truro

Former Plymouth Argyle frontman Harvey is a player who will no doubt live in the memory of many Pools fans - he netted twice in the last game of last season, the hammering on the south coast. But he was let go by the club he more than 50 appearances for in the summer and has since turned up at non-league Truro. Harvey was impressive on the day. His movement was good, he held the ball up and most importantly for any striker, he scored. It was from the spot, of course, but they all count. Could well be a player that Jones chooses to take a second look at.