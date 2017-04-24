Analysis: Is there hope for Hartlepool United now that Dave Jones is gone?

When Dave Jones talks about his ambition of getting Hartlepool United out of League Two, this surely is not what he meant.

The most qualified man to ever take the reins at Pools was on course to do it – and achieve it a year ahead of schedule.

Forgive this reporter from appearing flippant, call it gallows humour. The truth of the matter is that the situation has gone beyond serious at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium. It is grave.

Pools look like leaving the division – by the back door and with barely a whimper.

And that’s where the problem lies for the 4,005 home fans at the Vic on Saturday, not to mention the thousands of Poolies everywhere for whom the club and town mean so much.

The writing looked on the wall last Monday when Pools were out-fought and out-played by what, in effect, was the Leyton Orient youth team.

This was worse, much worse. At least at Orient, for all the inadequacies, and there were many, at least there were chances created. Squandered, yes, but it was a match Pools could still have won.

If they were playing now, Pools would still not have scored against Barnet. It took until the 61st minute for the home side to reach the Bees box, when keeper Josh Vickers came out to catch a Nicky Deverdics cross, and 75 minutes for the first corner.

By that stage, the alarm bells had already been turned off after (surprise, surprise) John Akinde had put Barnet ahead and sub Simeon Akinola had sealed the deal.

Had Pools gone down fighting against a superior force then you could have forgiven them. But, no, this was Barnet, a side who arrived in town on the back of an appalling run – four straight defeats and only six points from a possible 30. A worse sequence than Pools.

The Bees strolled through the game as though they were having a pre-season kick-about at a local non-league neighbour. Sadly, the non-league bit looks about right.

Pools did not get out of first gear. In fact, that is an exaggeration, they did not leave neutral.

Now, your SportMail reporter is NOT saying it’s all the fault of Jones. Far from it.

The players have to shoulder a massive share of responsibility – not one man who stepped out onto that field could absolve himself of any blame.

Jones can hardly be blasted if a player passes up an open goal, or misses a clearance, or fails to track the man he’s marking.

And we’ve seen all of them, haven’t we? The manager can’t legislate for individual foul-ups once the players cross the white line.

However, a boss and his staff prepare the side, physically and mentally, and they need to inspire them.

And that’s what has been lacking, especially the last 180 minutes.

Have Pools been ‘playing’ wracked with fear or NOT playing for the manager and his staff?

You’d like to think it is not the latter, you hope the players are playing for their shirt and the fans, just like Leyton Orient did.

While I would not put my mortgage on it, I’m sure the lads would not deliberately down tools – they seem a decent enough bunch who are perhaps lacking a bit of confidence, not to mention ability.

But footballers are human beings and if things are not right on that front, it does not take much for matters to subside. And it hit an all-time low on Saturday.

When Scott Harrison scythed down a Bee in the first minute and Michael Woods threw himself into an early tackle you thought ‘yes, they are up for it’.

Alas it was a false dawn and Barnet sauntered through the first half while Pools failed to put two passes together.

Pools got nowhere near the Barnet box with the only chances falling to the Londoners, Joe Fryer making a flying save from an Akinde header and former Vic hero Michael Nelson shaving the goalie’s right stick with a shot from outside the area.

Ridden with nerves, it would appear, Pools could or would not keep the ball, either shipping it on or hammering it aimlessly downfield.

The team selection was as baffling as the performance was demoralising.

It was nine games since Pools had scored more than one goal, so where was 14-goal top scorer Padraig Amond?

Sat on the subs bench, that’s where. Pools can’t keep clean sheets, so if they are going to win, they need to score at least two goals, it is not brain surgery, is it?

It’s not knocking the decision to play Rhys Oates up top – he has done well through the middle – but given the desperate situation, surely playing two up was not a dumb idea? Amond’s appearance in front of the Cyril Knowles Stand for a warm-up early in the second half brought the biggest cheer of the day.

His arrival on the hour provided an impetus that was sorely needed and gave those 4,000 supporters hope.

Nathan Thomas had a shot from distance which the keeper had no trouble with and Brad Walker scared a seagull or two from 20-odd yards. But it was progress after the pitiful effort which had gone before.

Sadly, it would all go horrible wrong in the space of six minutes. Newport had just gone ahead against Accrington, when Curtis Weston played a routine ball through to Akinde in the 66th minute with the striker thumping his 16-yard shot past Fryer.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0. Carl Magnay and Matthew Bates tackled each other down the right, allowing Jamal Campbell-Ryce to scamper forward and pull the ball back to Akinola to finish from eight yards low to Fryer’s right.

There was a little huff and puff, only a little mind, Thomas and Oates had shots charged down, Oates went well wide with a header after young sub Jack Blackford had an attempt blocked, while Amond appealed for a penalty.

Talking of penalties, Barnet spurned a chance to make it three, Akinde’s weak attempt 10 minutes from time being saved by Fryer.

Is there any hope for Pools? You would have to say none had Jones been in charge at Whaddon Road this Saturday.

The last two games are evidence, if any was needed, that he is not getting enough from his players.

The appointment of Bates, Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and Ian Gallagher is some gamble. They need to inspire Pools to two wins and hope Newport come a cropper. At least there is a chance now.