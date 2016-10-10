Bad refereeing did not cost us this time says Pools boss Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett admits he feared yet another refereeing disaster costing his side dear.

But in the end, he concedes that he can have little complaints about the performance of man in the middle Robert Jones.

Pools have bitten by poor ref showings at Plymouth and at home to Luton in recent weeks, according to Hignett.

But although Jones was shaky, says Hignett, he got the big calls at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium right.

“I thought we were going to have another one today,” said Hignett.

“I am fed up of having feedback saying that ‘yeah, you should have had this or that’. I just want it right the first time.

“I suppose from what we have had recently he was an improvement.

“It was a foul on Carroll, that could have cost us a goal. I am glad we are not talking about that one. I think Jake’s was a penalty.

“He got the wrong side and has shoved him when he does not need to.

“Our one was a clear penalty too.

“But we could have lost it at the end. So I have to be philosophical.”

Looking back on the clash, the gaffer thinks it is a lack of concentration that has Pools in the end.

“It was a dull game and nothing in it, I felt we would see it out,” he said.

“It had the feel of a pre-season game with no quality, a lot of huff and puff when nothing happens.

“To get in front and not defend it and see it out is disappointing.

“We switched off and when it goes dead the brains go and all it took was for people to be concentrated and do their jobs and we would have seen it out.

“We knew they were a good side in footballing terms if you sit off them, but we need to press them and squeeze them and let them play.”

Hignett has revealed that Nathan Thomas, who missed from the spot, was never pencilled in to take it. It should have Padraig Amond.

“Nathan wanted the penalty,” said Hignett.

“We felt Podge would take it as he’s took them from Grimsby. We didn’t say anything before the game and fair play to Nathan with his form he wanted it.”