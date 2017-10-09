Basic instinct is going for victory says Hartlepool United supersub

Craig Harrison lauded Hartlepool United for their “grit, character, determination, commitment and togetherness” after moving to within one point of the National League play-off places.

The manager is absolutely correct – on all counts – following the 2-1 victory at Solihull Moors.

But one word the 39-year-old could easily have added was ‘ambition’.

When Solihull stole an 86th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot, Pools would have been within their rights to shut up shop and play out the dying minutes for a point.

A 1-1 draw would have made it five points out of a possible nine, not a bad return for a week which included two away matches.

But Pools went all out for the win and were rewarded in the last minute when Jonathan Franks finished at the near post after a Jack Munns free-kick was flicked on.

Munns, who had laid on the opening goal of the afternoon for fellow sub, Rhys Oates, at the start of the second half told SportMail that the desire to go for the winner was pure instinct.

“I think it’s natural when you concede a goal that you want to go and score yourselves,” he said.

“For me, my thoughts are ‘let’s go and get another goal’

“My side of the game is trying to score and create goals, I’d like to think the lads at the back are thinking about keeping the opposition out.

“It’s natural feeling to want to win.

“We’ve got a free-kick in the last minute, sent the big boys up, got a flick on and Franksy has done the rest.

“He’s got the headlines again, hasn’t he? But if he keeps doing that, we won’t be bothered.”

It was the second last-ditch winner inside five days after Michael Woods headed in to beat Barrow last Tuesday.

“Looking at the table, it is going to be the most consistent team that wins it,” said Munns. “I don’t think there is going to be a team that’s going to romp it by 10 points.

“Promotion is going to come down to consistency, so keeping going to the end of matches is massive. The difference in getting the win against Barrow rather than a draw and the same at Solihull is four points and that is massive.”

Saturday was a lovely afternoon for anyone with Poolie blood, but especially sweet for Munns. The 23-year-old has been out of favour after being dropped following the home defeat to Fylde in August.

But he has come off the bench in three of the last four games and impressed in each of them.

“It’s been really frustrating, but football can be really up and down, you have to get used to it, “ said the East Londoner. “I have been frustrated – it felt at one point that I was just training and not really getting a sniff, but obviously I scored against Eastleigh and felt I had a positive impact from the bench against Barrow.

“I felt I did on Saturday, that’s all I can keep doing, posing a problem for the gaffer. Ultimately I want to play as many minutes as I can, I believe if I do I can help the team get the three points and get us up the table and get us promotion back to the Football League.”