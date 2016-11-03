Billy Paynter given Hartlepool United reserve run out

Hartlepool United forward Billy Paynter got a 90 minute run out in a behind closed doors reserve clash.

The veteran frontman led the line for the second string in yesterday afternoon's 2-1 win over Premier League Swansea City at St George's Park.

While he did not get on the scoresheet, Paynter did complete the full game, getting some vital gametime under his belt ahead of this weekend's FA Cup first round encounter with Stamford AFC at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Pools goals came courtesy of Rhys Oates and Brad Walker, who both furthered their own claims for a call back to first-team duty.

Paynter, along with Oates and Walker, has found it tough to get into Craig Hignett's starting XI in recent weeks.

The form and goals of Padraig Amond has meant the 32-year-old, who was Pools' top-scorer last campaign, has had to be content with a place on the bench.

But reserve boss says Paynter, along with Walker, did their first-team chances no harm with their performances.

He said: "Brad Walker was absolutely outstanding and Billy Paynter also got the full game under his belt too but there were lots of positives – I’m thrilled with all of them.

"It finished 2-1 to us but the way we played it could easily have been a much bigger win.

"The lads were excellent throughout the game and I was proud of the way they knocked the ball around, created chances and dominated things really – especially given the level of the opposition.

"The lads have got to gain confidence from that kind of performance and hopefully we can keep building on it during the coming weeks."

Hartlepool United Reserves XI: Dudzinski, Turnbull (Blackford 55), Pollock, Wise, Martin, Elliott, Skidmore, Walker, Oates, Orrell, Paynter.

Subs not used: Moloney, Holliday, Short.