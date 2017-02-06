Bit of over-enthusiasm cost us says Dave Jones after Hartlepool United held by Yeovil

Dave Jones was happy with Hartlepool United’s football, but said “game management” prevented them from taking all three points against Yeovil Town.

Pools looked destined for another home win under their new boss when Padraig Amond headed in his 11th goal of the season at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

He nodded home from 15 yards from Andrew Nelson’s cross. But it was not to be a dream debut for the 19-year-old who was then responsible for Yeovil’s goal five minutes later, Matty Dolan scoring from the spot after the Sunderland loanee had brought down Francois Zoko.

“We were committed, we closed the ball down, I don’t know how many blocks we made, we stopped balls down the line and crosses,” said Jones. “They didn’t have many shots because of our hard work, we were at it.

“The only shot they had with any sort of venom was a late free-kick. I’d have to watch the dvd but I can’t recall one.

“Yeovil were a big side but we did compete at times, it was that one lapse, that one part of game-management as it gets called cost us.”

Jones cited “over-enthusiasm” from Nelson but in mitigation said the teenager should have had more guidance from his colleagues.

“We needed to manage the game a bit better, that will come with experience and knowledge,” he said. “We have a lot of young players but we’ll work on these things. But everything we’d asked of the lads they did and you look at the goal and one or two of the opportunities we created, that’s what we’ve been working on.

“I’ve no complaints apart from the goal we conceded could have been stopped, but every manager would say that.

“It was probably just a bit of over-enthusiasm. We probably should not have isolated the youngster, had a bit more around him, a bit more talking.

“That’s something we’ll have to learn from.

“Some on the pitch should have helped him more.”