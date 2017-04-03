BLACK MAGIC GIVES POOLS BIG SPELL

Ronnie Moore said he had a “wand” of a left foot.

But the magic of Kal Naismith has left Hartlepool United facing the most crucial of spells.

Pools fans did not get to see enough of the Scot last season during his loan spell but he made his presence felt at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Naismith put the first goal away in the 17th minute with ease and then showed skill and selflessness to set up Gary Roberts for Portsmouth’s match-clincher on the hour.

It goes without saying the 25-year-old was not acting alone – he and his 10 colleagues dressed, menacingly it turned out, in all black were superior in all departments.

We never got the opportunity to compare notes on the respective keepers because David Forde had nothing to do.

But, elsewhere, Pompey were a class apart. You could see why they boast League Two’s best defensive record, their centre-backs defend their areas and the full-backs bomb on, knowing the protection is there from Danny Rose and Michael Doyle.

The full-backs provide extra attacking support for their four most advanced players, who are conducted by Naismith.

For all the admiration of Pompey’s skill going forward, it was the way they defended their own half which deserves credit.

There were numerous occasions, even some extended spells, when Pools controlled the ball and moved it around nicely. Very nicely in fact.

It was highly encouraging to witness Pools looking comfortable going forward against such a good side.

But Portsmouth refused to bend and made their superiority count where it matters most, the scoreline.

And while the 2-0 win has moved them ever closer to a long-awaited return to League One – remember they came down with Pools in 2013 – it has put their victims uncomfortably near the bottom two.

Pools are now down to 22nd and are just five points above Newport County, who continue to defy the odds and cling to life, thanks to a 1-0 win over Crawley.

You would have to figure on the Welsh side picking up a couple more wins in their sandpit at Rodney Parade which means Pools need to stick a couple of results in the W compartment.

When the aforementioned RD Moore pulled off the Great Escape, his side stayed up on 45 points.

That could still be the pertinent figure this time, but you would not like to bet on it.

To be fair to Pools, they do not look a side fighting for their lives. There was a confidence about them as they took the play to their much vaunted opponents.

But too often play broke down in the 18-yard area at the Rink End, where twice Lewis Alessandra found himself in good positions, but first lost control of the ball in a good position and then had a shot blocked.

It was where Rhys Oates and Nathan Thomas delivered weak crosses where good ones may have broken down the black door.

And it was also where Brad Walker saw a shot following a free-kick hit team-mate Padraig Amond.

As stated earlier, there was promise, but nothing for Mr Forde to do bar take the occasional goal-kick.

It was different at the other end where the third-placed side looked constant dangers.

Naismith had already threatened once when Scott Harrison pulled off a superb challenge in the box, but this time the centre-half was not there.

Walker was the defender in proximity though not close enough as Naismith connected sweetly to beat Joe Fryer from six yards.

Having matched Paul Cook’s team in the possession stakes in the first 45 minutes, there seemed more intent from Pools at the start of the second.

And then came the crunch point of the game.

Thomas produced some good play on the left, cutting in before taking aim with his right foot. His shot from the edge of the box beat Ford’s but not the goalie’s left upright.

Oates got to the rebound first but could not get off a clean strike.

Pompey squandered an incredible chance to double their advantage when Stevens, not for the first time, served up a delicious cross from the left which Roberts, somehow, headed wide. Audrey Roberts would have tucked it away. Maybe even Alf.

But he did not let it affect him as he sealed the victory on the hour.

Pools tried to play out and when Nicky Featherstone was caught on the ball, Pompey were soon in the home box.

Naismith looked odds on to score, or certainly shoot, but he instead teed up Roberts who beat Fryer from inside the six-yard box.

There was almost a third on 66 minutes when Naismith hit the post, with his right foot this time, and Jamal Lowe put the rebound over the top.

Pools briefly put Pompey under pressure when Oates found Alessandra in the box, only to lose it, while Thomas thundered a long-range effort into the advertising board.

And that was pretty much it as the game drifted to its inevitable conclusion.

There was no magic from Pools who must now conjure up two wins.