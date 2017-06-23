Blair Switch Project: How new Hartlepool signing Adams hopes to kickstart career

New boy Blair Adams believes his move to Hartlepool United is just what he needs to kickstart his career.

The left-back put pen to paper yesterday on a 12 month contract at Victoria Park to become Craig harrison’s sixth signing of the summer.

Adams has seen his career stall somewhat in the last couple of years, and admitted last season in particular was one of frustration, with spells at Cambridge United and Hamilton Academicals failing to inspire him.

But, having returned back to the North East, the South Shields-born player says this is the perfect move for him.

“I want to kickstart my career,” he said.

“Last year, I played less than 20 games which was the worst since I started playing professionally.

“This move is huge for me.

“I spoke to the manager and liked what he had to say about the style of play he wants to bring to Hartlepool. He wants to get me involved in the attacking play and to be honest, I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Adams began his career with Sunderland, coming through their Academy. he was a regular for their reserve team but left the Black Cats having failed to break into the first team.

His football path since then has taken him to a number of clubs, though his biggest stints have been at Coventry City and Notts County, where he racked up almost 50 appearances for both clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

It is that experience that Harrison is hoping Adams will be able to bring to Pools, with the 25-year-old defender hoping to help push the team back into the Football League.

He added: “I had six months at Cambridge last season but we had a poor start and a few of us lost our places.

“I’m not the type of player to be happy picking up my wages without playing so I went to Hamilton, but didn’t really fit in and then got concussed and missed around three weeks.

“It just didn’t work out the way I hoped.

“With being out of contract in the summer, it can be a bit stressful. You want to get sorted quickly as you don’t want to miss pre-season.

“But I met Craig on Monday and spoke to him and this has been sorted really quickly.

“I’m just looking forward to concentrating on pre-season, meeting the rest of the players and hopefully helping the club get back into the Football League.”