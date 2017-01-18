BREAKING NEWS: Hartlepool United set to unveil Dave Jones as new boss

Hartlepool United are set to appoint Dave Jones as their new manager.

And an announcement is expected tonight, with the 60-year-old Scouser in line to replace recently departed Craig Hignett.

Meetings have been taking place in the last few days to compile a shortlist of three or four managers from the vast number of CVs sent since the role opened up.

It is believed the number of applications runs into three figures.

Jones was always known to be on that list, and reports suggest he was interviewed officially today.

Having impressed, Jones is expected to be appointed before the day is out. And the former Southampton and Wolves boss will start work tomorrow at the club's Maiden Castle training base, ahead of this weekend's clash with Stevenage.

Hignett was sacked by the club board on Sunday after a poor run of results which has seen Pools slip to within four points of the League Two dropzone.

Within that run the side have also failed to score in seven of their last nine games.

The last four days has seen the likes of former Newcastle United goalkeeper Steve Harper throw his hat in the ring for the post, as well as ex-Sunderland man Alex Rae.

Ronnie Moore, out of work since leaving Eastleigh, and Danny Wilson, recently sacked by League One Chesterfield, applied to replace Hignett, while it is understood Nigel Adkins was interested, so too Under-21 boss Sam Collins, who has been in charge of first-team duties this week.