Can Hartlepool United turn their season around? Pools skipper Nicky Featherstone has his say

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone believes there is still plenty to be positive about at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, despite the club’s recent form.

Three defeats on the bounce for Craig Hignett’s men has seen the doom and gloom merchants come out of the woodwork.

While Featherstone understands a certain level of negativity creeping in, especially with the club just one point above the League Two drop zone, he does not buy into the theory totally.

Instead, the 28-year-old still believes Pools are just a game or two away from looking at the play-off chase, rather than the fight to stay in the division.

When asked about the club’s play-off hopes, the midfielder said: “We are still in it.

“We have a run of games coming up where we feel we can make the points we have lost up.”

Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Barnet was a game where Pools felt the three points were there for the taking, especially with just 22 minutes to go and a two goal lead in the bag.

Featherstone says Pools have shown a lack of composure this campaign, especially when getting themselves in front.

He said: “Defensive mistakes have cost us again.

“It is individual mistakes. If we cut that out we will be back up there – the statistics prove that.

“We have lost 20 points from winning positions this season. In 15 games that is a lot of points.

“As a team we are capable of getting ahead – we have done that in 10 games – but we have been unable to see it through.

“We are getting into positions then for whatever reason, we can’t get the results we want.”