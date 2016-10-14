Carlisle add striker before Hartlepool clash

Pools' weekend opponents Carlisle United have completed the signing of striker Derek Asamoah.

The popular forward, who spent a year and a half at Brunton Park between October 2014 and May 2016, has penned a short-term deal until January.

And 35-year-old Ghanian Asamoah is in contention for a spot in Keith Curle's squad for the visit of Pools on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

On his new boy, who made 79 appearances, scoring 14 goals with the Blues, Curle said: "He can turn defence into attack and he gives us an option of using another kind of formation.

"He poses a threat behind defences and gives defenders plenty to think about.

"The last thing you want in the last 20 minutes of a game is a nippy striker coming on, and that’s what he is.



"He didn’t want to sign a contract and just be a squad player. He can still scare the life out of defences and his assets are great assets to have.”

