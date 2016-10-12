Carlisle boss Keith Curle issues rallying cry ahead of Pools clash

Carlisle United manager Keith Curle has issued a rallying cry to supporters ahead of this weekend's visit of Hartlepool United.

Third-placed United are on a ten game unbeaten run in all competition stretching back to August, and have not lost in League Two since April.

And Curle is calling for Cumbrians to come out in their droves for the clash with Craig Hignett's men this weekend.

He said: "On Saturday we will have two sets of supporters who passionately want their team to win.

"We have seen both home and away recently that our support is there and that they are with us every step of the way.

"There is a level of enjoyment from our fans which hasn’t been there for a while and we want that to continue.

"Having taken more fans than were at the home stadium on two occasions already this season it shows that this club is ready for success.

"We aren’t frightened of that. It’s a challenge and level of expectation we relish. We want to see attendance levels rise here at Brunton Park because we want to push the club on together.

"I have said it many times, when we are all pulling together this club is a formidable place to visit for other teams. Unity is starting to grow here and we hope people spread the word so that as many as possible get to enjoy the journey we are seeking to take.

"We’re building something here and we want everyone to be part of it. We want to get our own stadium rocking as well."

