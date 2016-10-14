Carlisle boss Keith Curle wary of Hartlepool United threat

Carlisle United boss Keith Curle is wary of the threat posed by Pools away from their Northern Gas & Power Stadium home.

While Craig Hignett's men are unbeaten in their last six, it has been their away form that has been catching the eyes of many in League Two.

And their ability to cause teams problems on the break on their travels has not been lost on Curle.

Want updates from tomorrow's Brunton Park clash? Liam Kennedy will be there. Give him a follow on Twitter.

He said: "They're actually above us in the league table for points gained away from home.

"They are not getting the run of the ball at home, but away from home they are a very formidable team and are picking up points.

"We're mindful of that but also think we've got some ammunition that can hurt them.

"It's a home fixture, a local derby on the back end of a fantastic away result and support (at Morecambe) and an opportunity to entertain our own crowd at Brunton Park against our near neighbours who, away from home, have got a very good record."

Carlisle are in remarkable form themselves.

A result against Pools will equal the 13-game unbeaten league start made by Paul Simpson's team in 2004.

Curle added: "We build it on good habits. The attention to detail and application from the players is fantastic.

"We don't rest on our laurels.

"We understand fully that what we are gaining is because of the work we are doing. So we work harder, and that gives us a better chance of maintaining the winning run."

On the injury front Reggie Lambe and Charlie Wyke are both rated as doubtful for the encounter.

Former Pools man Wyke, who had two spells at the Vic, is close to a comeback after a knee problem while Lambe may return after a virus.

The visitors are set to welcome Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly back after they missed the last two due to international call-ups.

Nicky Deverdics is expected to be fit after a thigh problem, while Nicky Featherstone (suspension), Matthew Bates and Rob Jones (injured) will miss out.

Michael Woods could make his first-team return after a month out with a knee problem.