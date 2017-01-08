Carlisle look set to beat Hartlepool to midfield signing

Hartlepool United look set to miss out in their bid to re-sign former hero Gary Liddle.

The former Pools hero looks set to pen a deal at League Two promotion chasers Carlisle United in the next 24 hours.

As reported in the Mail on Saturday, Pools boss Craig Hignett had placed Liddle, who made more than 250 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2012, at the top of his January wishlist.

And with Chesterfield keen to cut their wage bill, skipper Liddle was told be would be allowed to leave the club.

That immediately alerted Hignett, who is looking to add a few new faces to the ranks this month despite finances being tight.

It is understood the Spireites will allow Liddle to leave on a permanent basis, with only a nominal fee exchanging hands.

But the Mail understands that it is unlikely the 30-year-old will end up back at the Victoria Ground.

Instead, he is likely to join Keith Curle's promotion chase at Brunton Park. With the deal expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Got Facebook? Love Hartlepool United? Want updates and bespoke video content straight to your computer, tablet or phone? Give our page a like.

