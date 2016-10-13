Carlisle United's ex-Pools forward Charlie Wyke in fitness race

Carlisle United striker Charlie Wyke faces a race against time to be fit for the visit of his former side to Brunton Park.

Hartlepool head west on the back of a six game unbeaten stretch looking to become the first side to have beaten Keith Curle's men this season.

But Curle, whose team need just one more result to equal a club record unbeaten run, may have to do without ex-Pools forward Wyke.

Wyke was absent from the recent 3-0 victory at Morecambe after being carried off in midweek, midway through the Checkatrade Trophy win over Blackburn's Under-23s.

And while the initial prognosis on the knee problem was bad, subsequent testing has revealed no significant damage to the joint.

As a result Wyke, who made 22 appearances during a loan spell at the Vic from Middlesbrough, is rated as touch and go for the clash.

