Cheltenham Town 1 Hartlepool United 0: Action slideshow from Whaddon Road

It was the final away game at the season - and despite losing 1-0, Hartlepool United are still in the Football League.

Our photographer was there to capture all of the action - on and off the pitch.

Danny Wright's goal in the 19th minute secured victory for Cheltenham - but Pools were spared relegation due to Newport's defeat at Carlisle United.

Read more: Pools lose to Cheltenham but still alive



Now, the relegation fight continues into next week.

Did you attend the game today? If you were dressed up as a mime artist, you might be in our picture selection here.