Cheltenham Town-Hartlepool United: Team news, Bates makes four changes

Matthew Bates made four changes to his first Hartlepool United side for today's must-win League Two clash at Cheltenham Town.

The defender has been put in charge for the last two games of the season in alliance with club captain Billy Paynter, plus backroom staff, Stuart Parnaby and Ian Gallagher.

Pools doctor David Russell and physio Ian Gallagher greet each other at Cheltenham. Picture by GARETH WILLIAMS/ AHPIX

Bates brought in Trevor Carson for his first game in 2017, recalled Jordan Richards following his loan sprell with Alfreton, Lewis Hawkins and top scorer Pasdraig Amond.

The 30-year-old interim boss left out himself, on-loan keeper Joe Fryer, Nicky Deverdics and Rhys Oates.

Richards starts at right-back with Brad Walker switching from midfield to centre-half to partner Scott Harrison with Amond taking over from Oates up top.

Cheltenham chief, Russell Milton, in charge in place of Gary Johnson who is recovering from heart surgery, named an unchanged team.

Cheltenham: Brown, Winchester, Boyle, Onariase, Davis, Storer, Rowe, Pell, Holman, Wright, Waters.

Subs: Kitscha, Downes, Munns, Dayton, Wootton, O'Shaughnesy, Cranston

Pools: Carson, Richards, Harrison, Walker, Magnay, Featherstone, Woods, Hawkins, Thomas, Alessandra, Amond

Subs: Fryer, Bates, Deverdics, Oates, Rooney, Rodney, Simpson

Referee: Ben Toner