Clean sheets, not goals is the catalyst for success, says hot-shot Padraig Amond

It is not his own return to goalscoring form that Padraig Amond credits with Hartlepool United turning the corner in League Two of late.

Nor is it the scintillating form of Nathan Thomas, the craft of Josh Laurent or hard work of Lewis Alessandra or Lewis Hawkins.

Instead the humble striker says it’s the work of the Pools backline that has been the catalyst for change.

“Our luck had to change. We knew that. It feels like it has now,” Amond said.

“The defence has been magnificent.

“They have given us the platform to perform.

“At the weekend, we looked comfortable. Cruised it.

“The clean sheet is the most important thing for me.

“Trev (Carson) and the defence have been playing really well but not getting the rewards. They did on Saturday (at Grimsby Town in a 3-0 win).”

Confidence is a big factor for Amond, too.

He continued: “I’m looking forward to games and playing, we as a team are confident.

“Maybe we haven’t been getting much luck at home. We’re getting that in away games. Our away record is much better. We’re due a home win. We’ve shown we’re capable of winning at home. Now we must do it away.

“Things will change at home sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, defender Carl Magnay has undergone corrective surgery to fix a cruciate ligament injury suffered in the 0-0 home draw with Mansfield last month.

The defender is said to be recovering well from the op but is facing up to at least six months on the sidelines, for the second time in his career.

Gaffer Hignett has 100% faith the 27-year-old will come back from the knock stronger than ever.

He said: “Carl has been great for us. He is a good pro.

“He is a voice. We will miss him, but the most important thing is that we do what is right by Carl.

“It is massive for him – he has a long road back. But he is the type of character who will cope with that.

“We wish him all the best in his recovery.”

While Magnay will be sidelined potentially for the rest of the season, Hignett is keen for him not to become a forgotten man around the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

“He will be there for the lads, though. We have got a really good team spirit here,” he continued.

“Even though he will be out of sight, the lads will look after him.

“We want him to feel involved, even though it will take him six months to get back anywhere near full fitness.”