Clear the air talks can aid Hartlepool’s cause - Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is hopeful that clear the air talks will help to iron out the club’s problems.

The gaffer locked the dressing-room door in the aftermath of the FA Cup embarrassment last weekend, not allowing his players to leave for some 45 minutes.

In that time Hignett has revealed that strong words and home truths were aired at Vale Park.

And the manager is hopeful that letting off some steam and getting some grievances off their chest will do wonders for his players.

“We have had words. Now we move on,” he said.

“We all want what is best for this football club.

“I am passionate about my job and Hartlepool and so are the fans. They didn’t deserve what we delivered last weekend.

“The players have been told what we expect in no uncertain terms.

“We have drawn a line and we will see what reaction we get.

“I want the players to be passionate about what they do at this football club, too.”

Although difficult at the time, the manager believes an attitude of openness is healthy at Pools.

Hignett continued: “It helps to clear the air sometimes.

“If people are thinking things and not saying them, that is not a healthy dressing-room.

“I want us to be open.

“The players probably saw a different side to me on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Hignett has revealed his frustrations at Pools defensive woes of late.

“When I see a team that I have coached perform like they did on Sunday, I take it as a slight on me,” he said.

“I hate it. I hate people doing what we haven’t coached during a game.

“We can have a strategy going into a game but it is up to the players to implement it once they cross the white lines.

“It is tough to stop them during the game to ask them what they are doing and to tell them to go back to the plan.

“I wish we could have time outs in games. I would probably use four or five.

“It is frustrating.”