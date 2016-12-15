Collins set for Hartlepool role after Fleming’s move to QPR

Reserve team boss Sam Collins looks set to fill the void left behind by QPR-bound Curtis Fleming this weekend at Portsmouth.

And it is a position that could become permanent, with no immediate plans for Pools to appoint a replacement for Craig Hignett’s outgoing assistant.

Fleming was caretaker boss at Selhurst Park when Holloway took over in 2012.

Fleming’s exit should be confirmed today as the newest member of Ian Holloway’s coaching team at QPR.

That would leave a hole in Hignett’s backroom team, which looks set to be filled by the popular figure of Collins, in the short-term, at least.

Holloway, who only recently took the reins at Loftus Road, headhunted the 40-year-old former Republic of Ireland international full-back, having been impressed by his work at former club Crystal Palace.

Fleming was caretaker boss at Selhurst Park when Holloway took over in 2012.

Having spoken with the Pools assistant earlier this week, Fleming travelled down to finalise a deal yesterday with Rangers yesterday morning.

The ex-Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Palace defender took his final Pools training session, and said his goodbyes to staff and players, at the club’s Maiden Castle training base on Tuesday.

He was in the stands last night as QPR took on Derby County in the second tier.

It is understood that Pools will replace Fleming. But there is not expected to be any announcement on that front in the near future.

That paves the way for Collins, who has enjoyed some considerable success with the club’s second string this campaign, to take a more active role in first-team affairs.