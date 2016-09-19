Could Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay be set for spell on the sidelines?

Defender Carl Magnay’s knee injury is not thought to be as bad as first feared, according to Craig Hignett.

But the Hartlepool United boss ranks the full-back as a major doubt for Saturday’s trip to top of the table Plymouth Argyle.

Magnay went down twice in the first 45 minutes of the weekend’s 0-0 home draw with Mansfield due to knee problems, the second of which saw him just before the break saw him withdrawn and replaced by Tom Carroll.

Hignett has confirmed that the Northern Irishman, who has a history of knee issues, will go for a scan this week to determine the extent of the injury.

And while Hignett is hopeful that Magnay has not damaged his cruciate ligament in the joint, he does fear that his right-back could be sidelined for a number of weeks, ruling him out of the trip to Home Park next weekend.

“He has got something in his knee,” said the gaffer.

“The doctor has had a look at it and the first impressions are that it’s not too serious.

“We think it is nothing major.

“He has had problems before but this time it’s not the same knee. It’s the other one.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed it’s not serious.

“He has felt something on the outside of his leg.

“We hope he hasn’t done his cruciate ligament but the medical staff will have a little look at it.

“The club will probably send him for a scan to check everything is OK.

“As a result he could miss a few weeks.”

Magnay wasn’t the only Pools player to be forced off with a knock against the Stags.

Midfielder Lewis Hawkins was also taken off having picked up a slight injury.

But Hignett has no fears Hawkins will be fighting fit for the Pilgrims clash in five days time.

“Hawks went off with a bang,” said Hignett.

“But with him we think he is OK, it is nothing serious.”

Hignett was full of praise for the shift Hawkins and midfield partner Nicky Featherstone put in at the Vic.

“Hawks has come back in with energy and we have missed that,” he said.

“Last week we wanted energy and the two lads in the midfield there gave us that.