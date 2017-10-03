Craig Harrison discusses the form of Hartlepool United keeper Scott Loach

When Scott Loach plays well, so do Hartlepool United - that’s the view of boss Craig Harrison.

Loach again came to Pools’ rescue on a number of occasions at the weekend, making two or three top class saves to keep Woking at bay with the game finely poised at 1-1.

And Harrison says it comes as no surprise that when the former England call-up is on top form, Pools are raking in the National League points.

“He has made two fantastic saves at the weekend,” said Harrison.

“It is absolutely no surprise that when he plays well we pick up points. It is as simple as that.

“Players further forward have the trust that they can chase every ball knowing there is a solid base behind them.

“That hard working ethic runs right through this team.”

Pools are looking to get back to winning ways this evening when they face Barrow.

A win could take them into the top half for the first time this season, depending on results elsewhere.

“Any point is a good point,” he said of the weekend result.

“If you at how tight the league, we think we can go on another run, five or six games, we can get up there and kick on.

“It was a good professional performance away from home.

“It is important we build on the point we got at the weekend.

“That becomes a very useful point if we beat Barrow.

“That’s the message we talked about in the dressing room.

“This point will count for nothing if we don’t follow it up.

“It will feel like a win if we get the three tonight.”