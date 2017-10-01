Craig Harrison gives his thoughts on Hartlepool United debutant James Thorne

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison admits he was impressed with the impact new boy James Thorne had on debut.

The striker, signed on Thursday evening, was thrown in at the deep end in the 1-1 Woking draw, playing more than an hour from the off in Surrey.

And Harrison believes the player definitely passed his sink or swim moment in blue and white.

“James has not played a lot of football. He had one day match preparation - he did well,” said Harrison.

“We could only work a day with him but he was excellent.

“We have a busy week this week then next week we will have a bit of time to teach him exactly the way we play. But it was a positive debut.”

Former Manchester City kid Thorne was replaced shortly after the hour by Devante Rodney, who came within inches of netting his first of the season.

Harrison thinks it will only be a matter of time before the youngster nets for Pools.

“Devante has been unlucky,” said Harrison.

“I was celebrating but I do not think I was the only one - all the Pools fans were up as well.

“When I turned again it hit the post. How did that miss?

“He worked very hard when he came on. It will come.”

The law of averages is something Harrison very much believes in, being a man who values the use of statistics.

One thing he has been drilling into his players is the need to keep getting in the right positions.

As a result, Ryan Donaldson’s strike put a smile on his face.

“It is something we spoke about - we got into good areas last week but did not get shots off,” he said.

“We needed to make sure we asked questions of the opposition. For the goal we did that.

“If you get in the right places you will get opportunities and Ryan was in the right place at the right time for the goal.

“It was two good teams have a right go at each other.”