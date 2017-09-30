Craig Harrison reacts to Hartlepool United's battling draw at Woking

Craig Harrison believes Hartlepool United more than earned their share of the spoils at Woking.

But the manager admits he did feel his side could have walked away with so much more, having taken the lead in the game and created the more clear cut openings.

Ryan Donaldson's 26th minute strike was cancelled out in by Jamie Philpot just before the break.

And even though both sides hit the woodwork, Harrison thinks it was Pools who fashioned the better openings and could have travelled back north with more than just a fifth tier point.

"I am never happy with just a point," said boss Harrison.

"If you look at it Woking have got the best home record in the league, so we have to be pleased.

"They are one point off the top and while we are never satisfied, as we did not win, given the circumstances we will take a point.

"While they had much of the possession I think we created the best opportunities in the game.

"It is just how football is. You don't always get what you deserve.

"Through endeavor, the will to get the point, the defending of the goal I think the lads got a deserved point on the day."