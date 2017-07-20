Craig Harrison’s honesty designed to get Hartlepool United out of Natioanl League

Honesty will be the policy for Craig Harrison at Hartlepool United.

The Pools boss plans to tell the players ‘as it is’ though there are unlikely to be any public ‘executions’ as he keeps his views within the dressing room.

Harrison let the players know of his disappointment at last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Harrogate Town, where Pools conceded two second-half goals.

And there was frustration on Tuesday night when Pools lost by the same scoreline against Sunderland, with the score having been 1-1 going into the last minute.

“I spoke with the team and they accepted what I said,” he explained.

“I’m always going to be honest, there were a few home truths said but we are all big enough boys to accept it.

“It’s done in the right way and it’s done to make people better, to make the team and the club better.

“It’s done so we can get out of the National League as soon as possible.”

Harrison stressed that Tuesday night “was very pleasing”, given they way Pools performed against

a very powerful Black Cats squad.

It took two superbly-placed dead-ball strikes to beat Pools, who scored a well-executed goal of their own when Jack Munns set up Ryan Donaldson.

The Pools boss delivered plenty of pats on the back but wants players to learn from the bits which go wrong.

“I’m just still disappointed, whether it’s pre-season or not does not matter,” he added. “We’ve not come away with a positive result.

“We’ve had a really positive performance but we need to make sure we see those games out, and we do that by making good decisions.

“It was 99% positive for me but those negatives are always good to look at it.

“How do you stop them [from happening], how do you cut them out?

“When we do that we will be a better team.

“We’ve point them out [the mistakes] and the players accepted it.

“They accepted it on Saturday and they accepted it on Tuesday night.”

Harrison takes his side to St Johnstone on Saturday, when kick-off in Perth will be 2pm.

He will be looking to start with players who did not make the XI against Sunderland and he said no-one should read anything into the side he picked to face the Black Cats.

Harrison is telling everyone, in particular the players, not to take anything for granted that starting formation would be lining up against Dover Athletic on August 5.

“I hope not and I hope people don’t think that, otherwise they are in for a shock,” he said.

“They can’t take their foot off the accelerator in training or in games.

“St Johnstone will probably be a different team, then we have two good games next week to look at.

“People should not expect to just play.

“I want to create a culture of people working hard in training and working hard for their shirt.

“And I want a culture of no sulkers - those not in the team must work hard and when they get their opportunity they take it.”