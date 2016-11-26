Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett has accused his players of "coasting" to defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Pools were never really at the races at Adams Park and a Scott Kashket double put an end to any hopes Pools had of leaving Buckinghamshire with a share of the spoils.

And gaffer Hignett admits he was disappointed by his players' display, especially given that he felt his side had every chance of going back up the road with all three points.

The Pools boss said: "I thought it was too easy for them.

"They were direct but we knew that. There was no pressure.

"We looked a bit leggy I thought.

"It was disappointing for everyone. The lads are disappointed too because we went there thinking we could win.

"We knew we could win the game but in the end we have just coasted along."